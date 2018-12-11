Heavy rain forecast for Sunday

UPDATE: Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said this weekend the weather will start to ramp up thanks to ex-tropical cyclone Owen.

While still an ex-cyclone yesterday afternoon, Bureau of Meteorology state manager for Queensland Bruce Gunn said Cyclone Owen could reach Category 1 strengthening from as early as tonight and forecast to intensify to Category 3 - or Severe Tropical Cyclone strength - before turning back toward the western coast of Cape York Peninsula.

Mr Clark said by the time it moves down the coast it is forecast to be a low, potentially bringing heavy rain and winds.

He said Sunday was expected to be wet with 60-100mm forecast.

"Everything depends on Owen as it moves,” he said.

If it moves offshore, the region won't see much, but Mr Clark said their modelling suggested it would move along the coast.

Before Sunday's potential downpour, Mr Clark said on Saturday there was a chance of a thunderstorm.

He said there was a forecast of 20-30mm on Saturday, but some areas could see more.

Mr Clark said everyone should keep an eye out for warnings throughout the weekend.

EARLIER:

DUST off your brolly, this weekend the region might be in for heavy falls.

While predominantly clear skies in Bundy are expected with a slight chance of rain throughout the next few days, come this weekend could see falls in excess of 100mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for Bundaberg has possible rainfall on Saturday between 35-70mm and 15-60mm on Sunday.

BoM meteorologist Aditi Sharan said towards the end of the week there could be heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region, as a result of ex-TC Owen in the north of the state.

She said while it was difficult to predict how far south it would travel, but it was expected to bring heavy rainfall in the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

Ms Sharan said tomorrow morning it may regain cyclone status.

According to the bureau's records, the average rainfall for the Bundaberg region is 127.6mm, the highest daily total was recorded on December 31, 1962 with 204.5mm falling.

The predicted rain is set to bring about a cool change with temperatures on Friday and Saturday not expected to reach 30 degrees.