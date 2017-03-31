31°
Heavy rain causes bridge to wash away

Tobi Loftus
| 31st Mar 2017 9:46 AM
KEEP WATCH: Water covers the Boyne River Bridge just outside of Mundubbera.
KEEP WATCH: Water covers the Boyne River Bridge just outside of Mundubbera. Jack Lawrie

A BRIDGE near Monto has been washed by flood waters after the North Burnett was hit by heavy rain yesterday.

North Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers said it was the Percy Hindmarsh Bridge on Glencoe Rd.

"The people on the other side are fine," Cr Chambers said.

"We just have to find an alternative route for them until we can get some crossing.

"There has also been water infiltration at a number of pump stations, there are people on the ground managing that situation."

Cr Chambers said the flood waters currently moving down the Burnett River posed no threat to residential buildings.

"The flood waters are moving down the Upper Burnett and are just hitting Eidsvold now," Cr Chambers said.

"However the level they're doing it shouldn't have any impact on people or houses.

"It will keep some of the crossings, bridges and roads cut though."

Cr Chambers said the water was expected to arrive in Mundubbera later this afternoon.

"It will have that same effect there, but the level is still under issues.

"It will then flow down to Gayndah, still under any issue."

The Bridge on Glencoe Road near Monto has been swept away by flood waters.
The Bridge on Glencoe Road near Monto has been swept away by flood waters. Jack Lawrie

She said while the flood waters had not caused any residential issues, they had caused large agriculture issues in Monto.

"All the mung beans are still under water," Cr Chambers said.

"We will have to do an assessment on what that means for the economy.

"As far as power outages go, we only had 50 people yesterday without power, though this morning half of Mundubbera is without power.

"We don't know why that is, but Ergon is looking at that."

Cr Chambers said a number of dams in the region were spilling.

"Wuruma Dam is spilling and Cania dam is too.

"With Cania spilling last night we noticed rises in River levels," she said.

"SunWater understands the river system and wouldn't put anyone at risk.

"With the rain ceasing when it did, it's given us that breathing room so we can monitor the river system flowing through."

The Bridge on Glencoe Road near Monto has been swept away by flood waters.
The Bridge on Glencoe Road near Monto has been swept away by flood waters. Jack Lawrie

Cr Chambers said the council would continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.

"I hope come Monday I may be the happiest mayor in Queensland," she said.

"A lot of the region previously drought declared has had substantial rain.

"The Boondooma dam having rain has hopefully alleviated the issue with the Boyne River Irrigatiors.

"We were looking down the barrel at 900 job losses, so overall this event could have been far, far worse and perhaps have got through with quite a good result."

Current Road Closures in the North Burnett:

  • Burnett Highway at Booubyjan. Road Closed to all traffic in both directions.
  • Mundubbera Durong Road at the Boyne River Bridge. Road is closed to all traffic in both directions.
  • Burnett River Bridge on the Eidsvold Theodore Road. Road closed to all traffic in both directions.
  • Maryborogh Biggenden Road at the Rollison Ck Bridge. Road closed to traffic in both directions.
  • Gayndah Mt Perry Road at Mount Perry. Road closed to traffic in both directions.
  • Monto Mount Perry Road at Yarrol. Closed at the Burnett River to all traffic in both directions. Kerwee Road also closed.
  • Burnett Highway at Ceratodus/Langley. Road closed to all traffic in both directions.
  • Burnett Highway at Monto/Moonford. The road is still open but there is water over the road and all lanes are affected. Proceed with caution.
  • Kalpowar Road at Gaeta/Kalpowar. Road closed to traffic in both directions.

Topics:  ex tropical cyclone debbie north burnett weather rachel chambers

