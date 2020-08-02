Menu
POLICE PRESENCE: Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show.
News

Heavy police presence, officer assaulted at CQ Motor Show

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
2nd Aug 2020 12:00 PM
THE punters and police are out in force at the Yaamba Car, Bike, Tattoo Show at the Royal Oak Hotel, north of Rockhampton this weekend.

On Saturday one witness estimated seeing "at least 15 to 20 police there doing licence checks and random drug tests on drivers" at the rest area opposite the pub.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed that State Crime Command's Taskforce Maxima, Organised Crime Gangs Group, along with local detectives, Tactical Crime Squad and Road Policing Unit officers were attending this event.

As the operation was continuing today, police won't have finalised information until tomorrow on the number of people charged with offences.

"At this stage I can advise a 41-year-old Zillmere man has been issued with a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court in October for wear prohibited item," the spokesperson said.

VEHICLE SHOWCASE: Visitor to the Yaamba Motor Show Adam Brinsley posted photos onto social media of some of the motorbikes on display.
"A 48-year-old Alton Downs man was issued a notice to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court for wear prohibited item.

"A 68-year-old Bakers Creek man has been issued a notice to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in October for assault police."

GOOD TIMES: Peter Ceola posted this pic on social media saying it was a "great bike and car show at Yaamba having fun".
VEHICLE SHOWCASE: Visitor to the Yaamba Motor Show Adam Brinsley posted photos on social media of some of the motorbikes on display.
bike queensland police servce tattoo show yaamba car
