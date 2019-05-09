Man says plate in head to blame for CBD bag snatch

Heavy metal: attempted rapist blames plate in his head for crimes

A CONVICTED attempted rapist has blamed the metal plate in his head for his crimes.

Bagiram Dalmaji Mundraby, 35, has spent much of the past four years in prison, having been convicted of attempted rape in 2016 and then regularly violating parole.

His latest criminal foray included stealing a tourist's handbag at Munro Martin Parklands last December and a month prior, breaking into a Yarrabah house through an open window and stealing car keys from a bedside table while the occupant was sound asleep.

Mundraby was jailed for six months in March for the offences, which had breached a suspended sentence he was also serving.

Tim Grau, defending, said his client had been "associating with the wrong crowd and making some bad decisions".

He told the court his client had a metal plate inserted in his skull after he was attacked at 15. "He is of the view that this has had an impact on his attitude," Mr Grau said.

Judge Dean Morzone said it was time for Mundraby "to man up".

He ordered the defendant serve six months in custody, concurrent with his current sentence.