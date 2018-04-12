Heavy machinery ruptures gas line in suburban street

BREAKING: An excavator has hit a gas line in a populated Sunshine Coast suburban area, prompting an emergency response for the LPG leak near a child care centre.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said workers were on a construction job at Coolum Beach, on Suncoast Beach Drive, when the gas leak was reported at 8.50am.

The line was ruptured at the Estia Health Mount Coolum aged care centre and was across the road from the Mount Coolum Day Care Centre.

Two fire crews rushed to the scene after the excavator ruptured the LPG gas line.

Paramedics currently on stand-by for @QldFES at a reported gas leak on Suncoast Beach Dve, #MountCoolum. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 11, 2018

The line was isolated to prevent further gas leakage, and firefighters conducted tests to check for dangerous gas levels in the area.

None of the readings taken were beyond reasonable levels, so no evacuations of the area were required.

Paramedics remain on site as a precaution, and a gas examiner has been called in to assess the damage.