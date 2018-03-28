Heavy hearts over teen twin's crash death

A HEARTFELT tribute has been left to the 17-year-old woman killed in a horror crash overnight, on the Facebook page of her local football club.

Woombye Snakes Football Club president Andy Kinden paid tribute to Jade Dixson, who died as she was rushed to hospital after the crash at Perwillowen, and paid his respects to her family including Jade's twin sister.

Mr Kinden also reached out to the family of Adrian Fraser, who was driving the car when it crashed on Dulong Rd.

Jade Dixson, 17, died overnight in a crash on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen. Contributed/Facebook

He is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

"It is with heavy heart that we write this post today," Mr Kinden wrote.

"Two of the Woombye Snakes much loved family were involved in a car accident last night.

"Adrian Fraser has been flown to Brisbane in intensive care and very sadly Jade Dixson has passed away.

Adrian Fraser, 17, remains in a critical condition after the crash that killed teenager Jade Dixson. Contributed

"Jade has been a stalwart at the Snakes since starting as a Junior and is survived by our club legends Mark, Julie, Josh, Shane and of course, her twin sister Georgia.

"Our thoughts are with both families during this very sad time."

TRIBUTES AND CONDOLENCES

Rachel Knottenbeld: Although words offer little comfort during the most tragic loss any family should endure, please know our hearts are aching for you and we are here for you anytime day or night. Love the Knottenbeld family xxx

Damien Waugh: Condolences to the Dixson family... our thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP Jade.

Jake Towle: Speechless. Heaven has gained an Angel, our dear thoughts are with you Dicko's. From the Towles

Kerry Turner: Such heartbreaking news, love and prayers to all at this devastating time. The Turner Family

Kylie Claridge: This is so sad condolences to the Dixon family RIP beautiful girl

Rachel Thomson: Heartbreaking news, sending lots of love and prayers to you all. Rest In Peace Jade

Corey Towle: Condolences from everyone in the Towle family.