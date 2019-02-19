Menu
STAYING COOL IN BARGARA: Ronan Corcoran and Laura Kirby making the most of the local beaches during their travels along the east coast of Australia.
Heatwave to set in on Bundaberg: Temps to hit 36 today

by Geordi Offord
19th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
THE mercury is set to soar across the Bundaberg region this week as a heatwave sets in.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie from the Bureau of Meteorology said the Rum City can expect temperatures up to six degrees higher than average.

"We'll start to see that come in from Wednesday and it will ease off over the weekend,” she said.

"By then we'll start to see more average temperatures.”

While the temperatures will heat things up, all eyes are on Tropical Cyclone Oma sitting well east in the Coral Sea.

"Bundaberg's weather will be interesting over the weekend,” she said.

"Tropical Cyclone Oma is moving in a south, south-westerly direction and we expect it to remain off shore.

"How much rain Bundaberg gets depends on how close the cyclone comes to the coast.

"The best chance of rain will be on Sunday where up to 15mm could fall, but we could also see nothing, so it will be fun to watch.

"By Monday, Oma will begin to move away from the area.”

She said the winds will also pick up during the week.

"By the time we get to the weekend the winds will strengthen to 20 to 30km/h,” she said.

"Thursday we will see them increase again reaching up to 35km/h and again Friday depending on how close it is.”

From today the coast will see surf conditions becoming dangerous as the weather system approaches.

"The swell will begin to increase,” she said.

"On Wednesday we will also see the highest tide of the year.

"As Oma approaches, the coastal waters will see winds pick up and we will probably bring out some dangerous surf warnings by Thursday.”

