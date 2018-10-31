Menu
Weather

HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

Helen Spelitis
by
31st Oct 2018 11:16 AM

PREPARE the sunscreen and blow up pools - it's about to get hot.

A heatwave is heading for Queensland and northern NSW with the southeast to suffer through consecutive days above 35 degrees.

Winds will bring dry, hot air from inland Australia over the next week with some southeast towns expected to hit 37 degrees.

For most of Queensland, the forecast temperatures are five to eight degrees above the average for this time of year.

Residents living on the coast, north of Rockhampton, will be spared the worst of the weather with temperatures staying within one to two degrees of normal range.

In the southeast, Gatton residents will sweat through a 37 degree day on Tuesday with Ipswich facing similar conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the coming "low intensity" heatwave would be felt most by people living off the coast.

"Once you get away from the coast and there is no sea breeze, temperatures in those places will be well above average," Mr Trenorden said.

"We have winds swinging in from the north west ahead of a surface trough entering western Queensland, coming from inland Australia.

"That will bring hot, warm air in."

He said temperatures would increase on Sunday to six or seven degrees above the average for most southeast districts with those conditions continuing into Tuesday.

Today, most districts in Queensland are expected to reach about 29 degrees.

In northern New South Wales, Sunday will offer some reprieve from the heat with most places expected to drop about six degrees from Saturday's maximums.

QLD

Mackay

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 31

 

Rockhampton

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 36

 

Gladstone

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 31

 

Bundaberg

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 32

 

Maryborough

Saturday: Max 32

Sunday: Max 33

 

Maroochydore

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 31

 

Gympie

Saturday: Max 34

Sunday: Max 35

Monday: Max 34

Tuesday: Max 35

 

Kingaroy

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 34

Monday: Max 34

Tuesday: Max 35

 

Brisbane

Saturday: Max 32

Sunday: Max 31

Monday: Max 32

Tuesday: Max 34

 

Gatton

Saturday: Max 35

Sunday: Max 34

Monday: Max 36

Tuesday: Max 37

 

Ipswich

Saturday: Max 35

Sunday: Max 34

Monday: Max 35

Tuesday: Max 36

 

NSW

Lismore

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 29

Monday: Max 32

Tuesday: Max 33

 

Coffs Harbour

Saturday: Max 33

Sunday: Max 25

 

Ballina

Saturday: Max 30

Sunday: Max 27

Monday: Max 30

Tuesday: Max 30

