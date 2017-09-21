28°
Heatwave on its way to Bundy

HOLIDAY FUN: Makayla Tramacchi makes the most of warm conditions at Kellys Beach.
Ashley Clark
AFTER a non-existent, extremely dry winter, Bundaberg is now in the firing line of a heatwave that is set to bring temperatures of almost 30 degrees to the region.

The warm weather will impact much of south-east Queensland by the end of the week, with a dry north-westerly flow and scorching temps expected.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said weather events in other parts of the country were affecting the higher than average mercury levels throughout the sunshine state.

"We have a cold front moving over the eastern regions and with the low-pressure trough ahead of that, warmer winds and air is coming across to Queensland,” he said.

Yesterday Bundaberg reached a maximum of 30 degrees and Mr Hough said the region would again hit 29 degrees later in the week, almost four degrees higher than the monthly average.

"The September maximum is 25.5 degrees,” he said.

"Temperatures should stay on the warmer side until the middle of next week.”

And although the hot weather might be good news for those wanting to head to the beach this weekend, the dry conditions will be another kick in the guts for farmers.

Today will mark the 68th day with no rain.

Over the past four months only 13.2mm has fallen in the region.

Bundaberg Canegrowers' chairman Allan Dingle said the lack of rain in the past two months was starting to affect crops.

"It's certainly been dry for the last two months, and the rest of this month, and even October, isn't looking too good,” he said.

Mr Hough said there was a slight chance of rain this week but nothing significant enough to relieve the dry conditions.

"There is a slight chance of a shower on Friday but any falls will be generally less the a millimetre or so,” he said.

"It is not looking particularly wet any time soon.”

Topics:  bundaberg dry weather heatwave rain scorcher weather weatherzone

