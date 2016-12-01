31°
News

HEATWAVE: Fears of tragedy as Qld, NSW to hit 42°C

Owen Jacques
| 1st Dec 2016 7:23 AM
An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.
An image of Australia's maximum temperatures on Saturday, as the heatwave strikes much of southern Queensland and northern NSW. Bureau of Meteorology

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY marks the start of a dangerous heatwave that will scorch Queensland and northern New South Wales until at least Tuesday next week.

Queensland Health is specifically warning regional areas as it responds to the potentially deadly conditions using the same protocols it relies on during a flood, cyclone or disease outbreak.

NSW Health also has a guide on dealing with the heatwave.

Parts of southern Queensland and northern NSW that will hit 42 as the wave breaks.

When and where it will spread, in photos (Best viewed in full screen)

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Peter Aitken is the senior director of Queensland's Health's disaster management unit.

He said hospitals across Queensland will already be spreading the message of danger "before the impact of the heat hits".

Mr Aitken said hospitals and health services are readying for a rush of patients who are struck with heat-related health issues.

"With any event where we know we are likely to experience elevated levels of demand such as heatwave, cyclone, flood or pandemic, we work with our local hospital and health services to ensure they are prepared," he said.

"We know this event will likely impact across the weekend and we need to make sure we have the clinical and support staff available to provide the appropriate level of care and response."
 


It comes as Queensland paramedics warned those in the path of the heatwave that such conditions can be fatal.

"QAS director of patient safety Tony Hucker said if the brain becomes too hot "it can be a fatal income".

"Heat stroke can actually kill you," he said.

"Once your brain gets to the temperature of about 40 degrees, it's dangerous.

 

 

HOW HOT WILL IT BE WHERE YOU ARE?

Maximum temperatures predicted during five-day heatwave
(BOM predictions as of 7.30am Thurs)

 

QUEENSLAND

  • Biloela: 41
     
  • Blackwater: 42
  • Brisbane: 36
  • Bundaberg 34
  • Caloundra 35
  • Caboolture 37
  • Dysart: 42
  • Emerald: 42
  • Gatton 41
  • Gladstone 32
  • Gympie 39
  • Hamilton Is: 31
  • Hervey Bay 32
  • Ipswich 39
  • Kingaroy 39
  • Logan: 36
  • Longreach: 43
  • Mackay 34
  • Maleny 36
  • Maroochydore 34
  • Nambour: 37
  • Maryborough 36
     
  • Moranbah: 41
  • Proserpine: 37
  • Rockhampton 38
  • Roma 43
  • Surat: 42
  • Toowoomba 37
  • Warwick 38
     

NSW

  • Coffs Harbour 33
     
  • Grafton 39
     
  • Lismore 36
     
  • Moree 42
     
  • Tamworth 38
     
  • Tweed 26

 

Who is at risk?

All residents are at risk during periods of hot or prolonged high temperatures, however some people are at a higher risk of harm.

This includes:

  • the elderly-especially those who live alone
     
  • babies and very young children
     
  • pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers
     
  • people who suffer from a pre-existing medical condition-such as diabetes, kidney disease or mental illness
     
  • people who take certain medications - such as allergy medicines (antihistamines), blood pressure and heart medications (beta-blockers), fluid tablets (diuretics) and anti-depressant or anti-psychotic medications. If you take medication, consult with your doctor for more information
     
  • people with an alcohol or drug problem
     
  • people with mobility problems or disability, who may not be able to identify or communicate their discomfort or thirst
     
  • people who are physically active-such as manual workers and people who play sport.


Preparing for a heat wave

Check air-conditioning at your home has been serviced and is working effectively.

  • Ensure you have an enough food, water, medicines and toiletries to avoid going out in the heat.
     
  • Store foods and medicines at a safe temperature. Read our food safety information to find out more.
     
  • Consider your options if the heat wave causes a loss of electricity or disrupts public transport.
     
  • Ensure you have a torch, fully charged mobile phone or a telephone that will work without electricity, a battery operated radio and sufficient batteries.
     
  • Find ways to make your home cooler-such as installing awnings, shade cloths or external blinds on the sides of the house facing the sun.
     
  • Dark metal shutters and dark curtains may absorb heat and make the room warmer and should be avoided. The use of pale curtains or reflective materials is better.
     

Coping during prolonged heat

  • Keep hydrated by drinking water regularly during the day. This generally means drinking two to three litres of water a day, depending on heat, humidity and your physical activity.
     
  • If your doctor normally restricts your fluid intake, check how much to drink during hot weather. Drinking too much water can also be dangerous, so monitor the colour of your urine. It is recommended that your water consumption should ensure that your urine is light yellow.
     
  • Avoid drinking drinks with high levels of sugar, caffeine and alcohol and very cold drinks.
     
  • Eat smaller cool meals, such as salads. Do not take additional salt tablets unless prescribed by a doctor.
     
  • Keep yourself cool. Use wet towels or scarves, put your feet in cool water or take cool (not cold) showers. Stay indoors in cool or air-conditioned facilities-either at home or at local shopping centres, libraries and cinemas.
     
  • Close curtains and blinds, and open windows (if there is a cool breeze blowing) to reduce heat entering your home.
     
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you can't avoid outdoor activities don't go out in the hottest part of the day, stay in the shade, drink plenty of water and wear a hat and light coloured, loose fitting clothing. Ensure infants and children do too.
     
  • Do not leave children, adults or animals in parked vehicles, even for a short period of time.
     
  • Keep in touch with sick or frail friends, neighbours and relatives to ensure that they are coping with the heat wave conditions.
     
  • Watch or listen to news reports for information about the heat event or heat wave.

Topics:  editors picks heatwave temperature weather

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Victim's body still hidden, but friend will never forget

Victim's body still hidden, but friend will never forget

EIGHTEEN years have passed since the death of her friend, but time has done little to dull the heartache for Bec Marks.

We headed for the lights...then 'bang' - boatie speaks

SINKING FEELING: The Woodwind III was towed inside the marina with a lot of water on board.

It's been a rough 24 hours for Gary Balogh

Ice addiction saw life spiral out of control

Keith Edward Roberts, 31, faced the Bundaberg District Court where he admitted to supplying his friends with methamphetamine at a party.

Man jailed for drugs and weapons offences

Man in 50s injured after horse throws him from saddle

A man in his 50s was thrown from a horse at Horse Camp.

Man taken to Bundaberg Hospital

Local Partners

OPINION: Farmers need to hold on for pride and the kids

I could have been a fourth generation farmer but the weather had other plans.

Doctor packs up shop

GONE AGAIN: Moore Park Beach residents were excited when they heard a doctor was starting in January this year but now he is closing down.

No Moore doctor for coastal community

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

List of gigs happening around Bundy

KEY NOTE: Country singer Alex Peden. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

There's a live show for everyone

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

Netflix has announced that downloads for offline viewing will be made available around the world.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $322,500

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!