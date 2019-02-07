HEATING UP: Temperature could break Bundy record next week

PULL out the Zooper Doopers from the freezer, plug in the pedestal fans or switch on the air conditioning Bundaberg as it's about to get hot.

According to Weatherzone we are about to feel the heat as temps are tipped to soar to one of the hottest days in the past decade.

Wednesday, the day before Valentine's Day, is predicted to reach a sweltering 37 degrees, seven degrees above the average for February.

And if the mercury climbs a little higher than predicted it could break a record.

On March 6, 2017 the maximum temperature reached 38.5 degrees at the Bundaberg airport.

It was the hottest day in Bundaberg since the Bureau of Meteorology began keeping records at Bundaberg Airport in 1942.

It was hotter than the previous hottest day on record, when it hit 37.7 degrees on February 9, 2002.

It is also well above the previous March record of 36.5 degrees on March 7, 1998.

HEATING UP: The mercury in Bundaberg is set to soar on Wednesday to 37 degrees. Weatherzone

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said over the next few days Bundy would have the same conditions as now, but come mid-next week the weather would warm up.

"Tuesday and Wednesday are the stand out days," Mr Hough said.

Mr Hough said Wednesday was predicted to reach 37 degrees but there was "scope for change" and it was possible it could be a little cooler because of the time frame.

If it does eventuate it will be the warmest day in Bundaberg since the end of November when the mercury reached 36.1 degrees, before summer started.

The average temperature for February is 30 degrees and March average is a little lower at 29 degrees.

The highest temperature last year was 36.7 degrees and it was recorded in February.

While the temperature may be breaking maximum records this year, the rainfall is far from it, with no relief in sight.

The average rainfall for January is 177mm and this year we only had 7mm.

In the first week of this month we have seen 27mm of rain recorded at the Bundaberg airport, with 20 days left to make up the remaining 127mm to be on par with the average 154mm.

Mr Hough said there could be scattered showers in the next week, but nothing significant and it would likely be less than 15mm in total.