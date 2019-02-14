HEATING UP: High temp smashes the record

HEATING UP: David Pendleton escaped the heat as much as possible in the 30 degree water at the Basin yesterday.

IF YOU'RE feeling the heat, those living on the coast can thank their lucky stars they're not living in the west as Gayndah was almost 10 degrees warmer - breaking a record on Wednesday.

Last week it was tipped the mercury in Bundaberg could reach a high of 37C, with a chance it could climb higher, meaning it would have broken the maximum temperature record.

Thankfully the Rum City only hit a top of 33C, but the humidity had it feeling a little warmer around town.

It wasn't the same story for those in Gayndah as they sweltered in the midweek weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Harry Clark said a new February record of 42.7C was reached at Gayndah yesterday.

The old record was 41.9C, recorded in 2017.

They are both hotter than the record maximum temperature of Bundaberg, which sits at 38.5C and was recorded on March 6, 2017, at the Bundaberg airport.

This was the hottest day in Bundaberg since the Bureau of Meteorology began keeping records at the airport in 1942.

Mr Clark said the temperature was a little lower for both places yesterday, but again Gayndah was warmer.

The mercury hit a high of 34C in Bundy and 37C in Gayndah.

He said the next few days would be a reprieve from the heat, feeling a little cooler because of the southerly change that came in overnight.

The meteorologist said there were showers coming to Childers yesterday afternoon and the weather was hit and miss because of the topography.

Mr Clark said Tropical Cyclone Oma, a category two system off the east coast of Australia, posed no threat to the Bundaberg region at this stage.

He said it was slow moving and whether it would move west enough to even bring rain to the coast was a "big if”.