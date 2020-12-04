Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
News

Heat star in hospital with suspected COVID case

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
4th Dec 2020 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cricket star Mujeeb Ur Rahman is being taken to hospital from a Gold Coast hotel after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.

The world No.2 ranked Afghani spinner had flown into Australia to play for Brisbane Heat in this year's KFC Big Bash.

He is believed to be one of three new COVID cases discovered in quarantine at the Voca Hotel in Surfers Paradise, according to police sources.

 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)

 

They are all being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mujeeb had been playing for the King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Heat star in Qld hospital with suspected COVID case

brisbane heat coronavirus mujeeb ur rahman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childers backpacker killer asks for more time in parole bid

        Premium Content Childers backpacker killer asks for more time in parole bid

        Crime The man jailed for 20 years after the horrific Childers fire that killed 15 backpackers is seeking more time behind bars so he can prepare his parole bid.

        BOTTOMS UP: Bundy brands spotted on beach bums

        Premium Content BOTTOMS UP: Bundy brands spotted on beach bums

        News Banana hammocks, speedos, swimming trunks – whatever you call them, you’re going to...

        The tragic toxins found in our turtles

        Premium Content The tragic toxins found in our turtles

        Environment Reef turtles ingesting toxic chemical cocktail: report

        Con-air: $15m waterbomber sits idle as Fraser burns

        Premium Content Con-air: $15m waterbomber sits idle as Fraser burns

        News Fraser Island fires burned as $15m waterbombing plane sat in hangar for month