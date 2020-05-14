Heartwarming Burnett school video goes viral

VIRAL VIDEO: Biggenden State School students receiving their care packages from teachers in their viral Facebook video. Picture: Contributed

A VIDEO showing North Burnett teachers delivering care packages to their regional students during the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral.

Teachers from Biggenden State School were recorded visiting their 100 students while they were in isolation.

The video has since clocked up more than 26,000 views, and has been shared 132 times.

Biggenden State School principal Damon Weir said the original video was made for their community, and has been overwhelmed with the response.

"The idea for the video came about when we were running packages of school work out to our students during the restrictions," Mr Weir said.

"All of our kids are spread out across the region, 360° around the school, for hundreds of kilometres.

"So teachers have been taking it in turns to deliver their learning packages during the term."

One teacher had taken a video of how overjoyed the children were to see them on their rural property, warming the teacher's hearts.

Following this, they came up with an idea to record and film every student's response after delivering their coronavirus care pack.

"We thought this would be a good way for the kids to see their friends after weeks in isolation," he said.

"It was also a good opportunity to highlight the behind the scenes work our teachers do, and showcase it to the community."

All teachers from Biggenden State School then ventured out to rural properties surrounding their school, visiting their students, and reconnecting with them.

Aerial drone shots of the rolling green hills of the North Burnett accompanied the video, adding an extra artistic element. .

The items in the care package included a COVID-19 time capsule for the students to document their experiences, chocolates, and other fun activities.

Their use of social media videos has been successful, with Mr Weir saying they'll be looking to use them more in the future.

"We do a lot of interesting things here, so it will be something to pursue to showcase how good the school is," Mr Weir said,

"The reactions however have been great from the students, and it's been an awesome way for them to connect again with the school, their friends, and other families."

Prep, year 1, 11, and 12 students across Queensland have now returned to classroom, following weeks of external learning from home.