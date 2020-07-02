Hearts still fluttering on 70th anniversary for social butterflies

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

LOVE blooms in a variety of ways and for these social butterflies, it all started when doing what they enjoy most - socialising.

Eric and Norma Cawte recently celebrated 70 years of marriage and the pair say it’s music to their ears.

The sweet couple who grew up in Bundaberg lived here for around 40 years, before relocating to Brisbane, where they have created a comfortable home for themselves in a Christian retirement village.

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Both Eric and Norma attended Bundaberg State High School at separate times and met at a social gathering organised by the past students association.

“It wasn’t the type of nightclub parties that young people go to now … the past students would meet at social get-togethers like picnics or dances at the school,” Norma said.

“Eric was about 18 at the time and I had just finished school so I was 17.”

And while Norma admits the attraction wasn’t exactly instant, it grew over time after the pair started to get to know each other properly.

In 1950, the pair married at the Anglican Christ Church on the corner of Woongarra and Maryborough St.

Eric’s close friend and sister and Norma’s sister and brother made up the bridal party.

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Norma said she has always loved how kind her husband is and the hobbies they enjoy together, especially their common interest in music.

“Music has always been a very big part of our life because Eric used to play in Bundaberg’s brass band, I was a pianist and church organist and I still play the organ here at the retirement village,” Norma said.

“He loves listening to me play and we used to go to symphony concerts together.”

Together the pair share four children including one daughter and three sons, as well as 18 grandkids and great grandchildren.

“We lost one grandchild Amanda – our first born actually and it’s something that you don’t ever really recover from,” Norma said.

“But all of our children and grandchildren are beautiful and we love them all just the same.”

Working as a builder with his father for most of his life, Eric eventually went into retirement several times throughout the 80s, in between returning to the workforce as an inspector and getting involved in an apprenticeship scheme before going into retirement permanently.

Following their sons who have worked all around the world, the couple have also spent a lot of time travelling to popular destinations including England and Canada.

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Having initially met at a social event organised by a community-focused organisation, it was only fitting that the husband and wife duo continued, serving as members at the Provis and Lions Clubs in Bundaberg and Mackay, while Eric was also a member on the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 24.

When asked what ingredients make up a successful marriage, Norma said nothing beats “tolerance, patience, but mostly love.”

They said they are grateful for all the well wishes they received from loved ones, with beautiful arrangements of flowers and dozens upon dozens of cards filling their home.