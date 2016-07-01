Heartless thieves break in, take presents from under tree

SUNDAY SHOCK: Emily (left) and Jaide O'Sullivan were the first to notice the front door had been broken and the gifts were gone. Pictured with Banana the cockatiel.

A HARRISTOWN family has been left devastated after the majority of their Christmas presents were stolen by a smash-and-grab thief.

Mother-of-four Melissa Mogg said her children woke up on Sunday to find the presents missing. It was the first time she had set up a Christmas tree in years.

"I had worked the night and so was asleep when the kids discovered the front door was broken and the presents were gone," Ms Mogg said.

"They had taken the smaller items; a phone, a set of beats headphones, two Garmin fit watches and some larger items.

"They had also stolen presents our children had handmade for me."

Ms Mogg said she would struggle to replace the gifts with Christmas only a week away.

"I have worked hard at my night job so I can take care and provide for my children - who have special needs," Ms Mogg said.

"They are very upset. Although things can be replaced it's hard to make a child understand that they won't be receiving something at Christmas.

"I have paid the gifts off over time, and although some will say children don't need money spent on them, I wanted to see them smile."

Ms Mogg said although the robbery had occurred while the family were out of the home on Saturday it had left her struggling to sleep.

"We are all thankful that we have each other," Ms Mogg said.

Toowoomba Senior Sergeant Greg Wheeler said it was disappointing that people would steal presents.

"Christmas is a very special time of the year for most of us and to have someone break into your home and take the presents that you have carefully selected must be so disappointing," he said.

"I urge anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact police and urge residents to remain vigilant this holiday season."

Ms Mogg's mother has set up a GoFundMe page for the family that can be found here.

