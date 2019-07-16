Heartless scammers target Bundaberg as pensioner loses $240

MONEY LOST: Violet Burley has been the target of a telephone scam.

A BUNDABERG family is calling for locals to beware after scammers cost them $240.

It all began on Friday afternoon when 86-year-old Violet Burley received a call from a man using the name Michael, who told her he was from Telstra and could stop telemarketing calls to her phone.

The man, who had an Indian accent, told Violet that all she needed to do was go to a store selling Google Play gift cards and purchase four $50 cards.

She was instructed to then provide the caller with the numbers on the cards.

Violet thought it sounded believable because she had been a long-time Telstra customer and had recently received a lot of telemarketing calls.

"I've been with Telstra for years and I believed them,” she said.

Violet, an aged pensioner, spent nearly $40 on taxi fares as she left her home, travelling to two locations before she found a Coles where she could purchase the cards.

Disturbingly, there were five people lined up behind her who were all purchasing gift cards for the same purpose.

Violet's son-in-law, Des Shaxson, said it wasn't long before the scammers' harassing calls started.

"As soon as she left the phone rang hot,” he said. "I said 'it's a scam'.”

Mr Shaxson said he was upset that Coles had allowed his mother-in-law to make the purchase without any verbal warning.

"I'm very disgusted with Coles. Coles sold her these cards,” he said.

"They sold her them and then gave her the paper (warning about gift card scams).”

Mr Shaxson realised the scam in time to prevent the scammers getting hold of the gift card numbers, but it's left the family with another problem - what to do with the non-refundable $200 worth of vouchers.

Google Play cards are for use on Android devices for purchases such as movies, music and e-books.

Mr Shaxson said they'd have to try to sell the cards on, but said they'd probably only be able to make back half the money.

To add insult to injury, the scammers have not given up calling. Violet is now afraid to answer her phone.

On Saturday night, the family received 42 calls from the scammers wanting the serial numbers on the gift cards so that they could use them.

Out of desperation, Mr Shaxson told the scammers they had not yet gone to Coles to the gift cards, in an effort to stave them off.

The scammers used the opportunity to weave even more lies.

"He said 'I'm from Coles, give us those numbers and I'll give the money back',” Mr Shaxson said.

The incident has been reported to police and Telstra confirmed to the family that the incident had been a scam.

A spokeswoman for Coles said the scam was on the rise.

"Coles has seen an increase of frequent gift card scams reported to Coles Customer Care, including instances where customers have been pressured into bulk purchasing iTunes gift cards or other gift cards to pay fake debts or fines,” she said.

"We have introduced a notification at the check-out that activates after five gift card scans as a warning to customers bulk purchasing.

"Our team members have been trained to look for customers spending a significant amount of money on gift cards and if so to notify the store manager or ask the customer if they are aware of these scams.

The spokeswoman said Coles had added an ongoing message into their in-store radio as further awareness to customers about potential gift card scams.

"We encourage our customers who have purchased gift cards under these circumstances not to pass on card details to anyone but to keep their receipts and contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562,” she said.

According to Scamwatch, more than $5 million was lost in Australia last year because of the scams.

That number is a 38 per cent increase on 2017.

"Scammers like to get gift cards as payment as it's easy for them to quickly sell them on secondary markets and pocket the cash,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

While scammers had originally focused mostly on iTunes gift cards, Scam Watch said the new trend was to focus on other kinds of gift cards, such as Google Play.

"This is likely in response to scam warnings about using iTunes cards for paying scammers that are in stores like supermarkets and on the cards themselves,” Ms Rickard said.

"It's clear the scammers are diversifying their payments to try get around these warnings, so it's vital people are aware that no legitimate company or government agency will ever ask you to make a payment with any sort of gift card.”