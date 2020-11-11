Heartfelt reason Bundy teen chopped off her locks

Tiarna Law, right, decided to participate in Cancer Council Queensland's Ponytail Project for her friend Kirsty Lester.

Tiarna Law, right, decided to participate in Cancer Council Queensland's Ponytail Project for her friend Kirsty Lester.

In stepping up to support a close friend undergoing cancer treatment, local teen Tiarna Law has donated some of her hair in a heartfelt act of solidarity.

Tiarna participated in the Cancer Council Queensland’s Ponytail Project to help her friend and fellow softball athlete Kirsty Lester.

Having met through the sport, Tiarna said after Kirsty lost her hair with chemotherapy she thought donating her hair to the project would be a “nice thing to do”.

Kirsty has been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Tiarna Law decided to participate in Cancer Council Queensland's Ponytail Project for her friend Kirsty Lester.

Tiarna was one of five Bundaberg State High School student to partake in the project which helps create wigs for cancer patients and helped raise $2800.

“She [Kirsty] thinks it’s a really sweet thing to volunteer to do something like this,” Tiarna said.

Tiarna said she’d seen her twice through the treatment.

“I never really had anyone so close to me suffer from cancer, so I never really thought of what it’d be like knowing someone; but I’ve realised it’s a lot harder,” she said.

Tiarna Law decided to participate in Cancer Council Queensland's Ponytail Project for her friend Kirsty Lester.

Bundaberg State High School’s Georgia Herbener said she was happy to do something as simple as cutting off her hair if it meant helping someone with cancer.

She thought it was a kind gesture to show someone they’ve never met that they were supported and cared for.

Cancer Council Queensland’s Rebecca Field said the students at Bundy High “rocked the chop”and helped raised vital funds.

She said the Ponytail Project empowered students of all levels to help raise funds for Cancer Council’s research and prevention programs, while getting involved in the wider community.

“The hair that they donate will go towards making wigs for those going through cancer treatment,” she said.

“It gives you back something that you’re missing as you go through treatment.”

Tiarna Law decided to participate in Cancer Council Queensland's Ponytail Project for her friend Kirsty Lester.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan commended the students for participating in the initiative.

“In a society where many are focused on appearance, it is wonderful to see young people focused on helping others,” Ms McMillan said.

“Those involved in the Ponytail Project, like the girls of Bundaberg State High School, have realised that losing some of their hair is a small thing to do, to make a big difference in the lives of others.

PONYTAIL PROJECT: Bundaberg State High School students Anastacia Brown, Georgia Herbener and Tiarna Law with Cancer Council Queensland's Rebecca Field.

“We encourage more teens and more schools to come on board, rock the chop and help us get closer to a cancer free future.”

To find out more information about Ponytail Project, visit www.ponytailproject.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via www.cancerqld.org.au or 13 11 20.

MORE STORIES