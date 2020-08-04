Menu
SUBWAY CREW: Teneale Timperley, Brie Glass, Troy Sobczak, Donna Coles, Emily Plumb and Holly Cahill.
News

Heartfelt message to customers as Subway outlet set to close

Crystal Jones
4th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
AFTER a decade by the sea, Bargara’s Subway restaurant is set to close its doors.

Kate Sobczak, who runs the five local Subway outlets between Childers and Bargara, said they needed to be able to guarantee the outlet’s sustainability to continue for another five years.

“Unfortunately, we just haven’t been able to do that,” she said.

But while the eatery is preparing to close its doors at 2.30pm Sunday, Ms Sobczak said the feeling among the staff was one of gratitude to the lovely customers who had supported them over many years.

“We really appreciate their patronage over the past 10 years,” she said.

“It’s been the team’s pleasure to service the community.”

Ms Sobczak said she was pleased to announce that all 10 workers at their Bargara store were offered jobs with the Bundaberg Subway outlets.

She said there was also scope to open a new outlet in Bargara if a suitable location was found.

“We will keep our eyes open if there’s another opportunity in Bargara,” she said.

Ms Sobczak said she and husband Troy had been in the Subway business for 17 years after originally starting out in Rockhampton.

With the help of some “really great managers”, the couple runs the stores in Heidke St, Bourbong St and at Southside Central.

They also operate the outlet at Childers.

