Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who championed the passing of traditional knowledge.

He was described as a teacher who fought against injustice and discrimination, and it was brought to question as to who would carry on his legacy.

The Gooreng Gooreng elder was born in Bundaberg on March 24, 1937, and was the second son of George and Cecilia Johnson (nee Appo).

Mervyn George Johnson's funeral was held at The Living Word Church in Bundaberg on Friday morning. Picture: Chris Burns

He was known as ‘Jukarn’, meaning little one, and by the time he was 14 was working alongside his father and brothers, cutting cane in Fairymead.

After a lifetime of contributions and of being a provider to his wife Grace and family, Merv died at 82 in Moore Park on Sunday, December 22.

Family and friends attended The Living Word Church on Friday for his service led by Pastor Bruce Little, which began with a video of Merv singing “Welcome to Country.”

His oldest grandson Zebulon Tanna gave the eulogy, describing a hard working humble man that loved a yarn, a song, and a good-natured joke.

Grandson Zebulon Tanna reads an eulogy for Mervyn Johnson.

“My grandfather may have been small in stature, but he always walked 10 feet tall, and that is the way I always remember him,” Mr Tanna said.

“Grandfather was a true elder in every sense, passionate about his family, his people, culture and his country.

“He taught us about our deep and significant history associated with this town of Bundaberg, and across the Gooreng Gooreng traditional homelands.

“The values he taught us were ancient and relevant to every step we take as we move forward today, with him beside us in spirit, fiercely proud of our heritage values.”

He met his soulmate Grace when they were teenagers, back when he lived in Payne St. “Grandad told us it was then they fell in love, and Grandad often affectionately sang the song ‘hand-in-hand from the Candy Store to the Chapel on the Hill’ to his sweetheart and love of his life,” Mr Tanna said.

They had six children; Clare, Norse, Mel, Lezia, Deanne, and Everett, and moved between Bundaberg and North Queensland while Merv followed the seasonal work.

Mr Tanna recalled his grandfather’s stories of sometimes lifting so much cane that his shoulders sometimes bled.

Merv Johnson cutting cane in Bundaberg. Photo: Contributed

His other lifetime achievements included co-authoring the Gooreng Gooreng Dictionary, working as a community welfare officer and for the Aboriginal Legal Service, and sitting on Cultural Heritage Management Committees. He was also heavily involved with the Gooreng Gooreng Dance Troupe which performed throughout the community, and had performed at the World Indigenous Cultural Conference in Canberra.

Tributes

Local arts identity Rod Ainsworth said he learned much from Merv, who he described as “an immensely genuine soul and a true gentleman.”

“He was an incredible advocate for culture,” Mr Ainsworth said.

“I know how passionate, open and honest he was in using his personal stories to teach about Aboriginal history.

“Merv’s approach was about real lived history and about communicating that to as many people as he could.”

The 1770 Festival offered a statement of condolences to the Johnson family.

“Uncle Merv has been a pivotal representative elder of the Gooreng Gooreng people, sharing his country, culture and knowledge at the annual 1770 Festival in May for over 25 years.

“We honour and thank him.”

Merv Johnson spoke at a previous NAIDOC Week event. Picture: Mike Knott

The Deadly Boxing Academy wrote that Merv would continue to pass on his knowledge and passion.

“With every gust of wind that blows through the casuarina trees along the river banks we will hear your voice teaching us, as we watch the birds soar across the land and sea we know it is you guiding us.”

The Goora Gan Steiner School said that Merv had been an important part of the school and the Gooraghan community, considering that he gave it its name in 2015.

“All of the children, staff and community love Uncle Merv, respect the wisdom and culture of his people, Gooreng Gooreng, and feel so grateful to have shared time and space with him.

“We are so sorry for the loss of this beautiful man and our hearts are with his family and country at this time of change.”