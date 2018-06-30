Heartbroken Wright family set to reunite with their son

TRAGIC LOSS: Ben Wright, 26, died in Barcelona while travelling with two mates through Europe.

TRAGIC LOSS: Ben Wright, 26, died in Barcelona while travelling with two mates through Europe.

A GRIEVING Coast family is preparing to be reunited with a son and brother whose music and magic have ended far too soon.

Benjamin Wright grew up in Nambour and performed music and magic shows across the Coast before heading on a European adventure with mates.

His father John, mother Rachael and older brothers Jesse and Danny issued a statement on Friday detailing the 26-year-old's last days and the void his sudden death has left in their lives.

"While in Europe he began to feel unwell," the statement read.

"He visited a number of doctors who treated him for gastric discomfort."

They said Ben saw a doctor in Barcelona who diagnosed him with a heart condition neither he nor his family were aware of.

"He was admitted to intensive care unit immediately.

"He was not in distress or in pain and was well cared for by the intensive care unit staff,all of whom expressed closeness to Ben and he to them."

They said they and Ben believed he would become strong enough to continue his journey.

"So as not to alarm him the doctors did not inform Ben of the severity of his condition but did contact his family."

Ben was visited by friends in hospital on June 17.

They said he was joyful, watching YouTube, talking positively about his future travels and still joking with the nurses.

"The rest of the day he spent sleeping until the early hours of Monday, when he slipped into unconsciousness, suffered three heart attacks then peacefully passed away."

Ben's family said they were forever grateful to the Spanish doctors and intensive care unit staff in Barcelona.

They also thanked the Australian consulate and Ben'stravel insurance company for organising for his body to return home. "Ben loved life and his greatest goal was to make others happy which he did through his magic, his music and the person he was.

"He made a difference and will be sorely missed by all who loved him."

John, Ben's father, said the Coast community had opened its heart and expressed an awful lot of love for his son since learning of the sudden death.

"We couldn't have imagined the community's caring reaction," John said.

He said his family expected Ben would arrive back in Australia early next week and plans for a farewell service were still being finalised.

He asked anyone who wanted to know more about the service to contact his family.