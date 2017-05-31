'Heartbroken': Show community pays tribute to siblings

SILENT TRIBUTE: Show families pay respect to the Pink family tragedy at the Bundaberg Show.

WITH teary-eyes and heavy-hearts the show community banned together today to pay tribute to the lives of three Pink family children.

The sixth generation show people, Jack, Destiny and Marina Pink were tragically killed in a crash near Boggabilla on Monday.

The entire show fellowship all held the memory of the show-loving teenagers closer than ever, with numerous showmen and women wearing pink shirts.

"They're beautiful kids, born and raised in the show community,” Gordon Richards from Showbag Warehouse said.

"Our heart goes out to the immediate family.

"They loved the show, they lived and breathed it.”

The Pink family run the Pink Event Catering and are renowned along the travelling show circuit in Queensland.

The three-minute silence scheduled to happen yesterday, will go ahead today at noon; enabling both the show and Bundaberg public to pay their respects to the teenagers in unity.

Since the sibling's shock passing, the #lightitupPink has been created along with a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page has been met with an overwhelming amount of support from individuals and business alike, exceeding every target that's been set.

The original goal was to raise $30,000 and in just two days they have been flooded with donations, currently sitting at $124,400 at 3.30pm today with funds still coming in.

Owner of the Zipper and several other rides, Peter Short said everyone in the show community knew and loved the siblings.

"The grief of their family is unimaginable and it extends into the whole show community,” Mr Short said.

"We are all heartbroken - to lose three kids in one family in one accident is unbelievable.

"We all watch each others kids grow up, no one gets called Mr or Mrs, it's always uncle or aunty.

"Everyone is very close.”

Mr Short said the Pinks were a well-loved, hard working and strong family.

"We really respect the show society who have taken on-board our grief and are doing three minutes of silence for the kids,” he said.

If you would like to donate and support the Pink family, visit http://bit.ly/2r3yGpk .