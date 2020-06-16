Heartbroken family wants their pet returned

BRING HER BACK: Owner Anne Hayward is seeking assistance from the public in relation to her grandaughter's (pictured) missing puppy.

PETS are considered to be members of the family, so it comes as no surprise that owners of an allegedly stolen puppy, are heartbroken.

Two weeks ago, Anne Hayward discovered her six-month-old puppy was missing and she has been left reeling ever since.

Her six-year-old grandchild Lillah who is in her full-time care and lives with Cerebral Palsy, formed an instant connection with the poodle when the pup joined their family.

With reason to believe the family pet was stolen and concerned for the animal’s safety, Ms Hayward is now appealing to the public for help.

“We don’t mind who brings the dog back or if they want to drop her off at RSPCA or a local vet … please just return our dog,” Ms Hayward said.

“My granddaughter keeps asking me when she will come home and they are so close, she really calms her down, which is why I’m happy to offer a reward for her return.

“I won’t take it further, I will drop the whole thing. We love that little dog and all we want is for her to be returned.”

Members of the community have shown their support, sharing photographs on social media of the rare Phantom Poodle, who is smaller than the size of a toy poodle, closer to the size of a teacup breed.

Due to the rarity of the breed, Ms Hayward said it would be easy to identify the dog.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the pet poodle or to report a sighting, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.