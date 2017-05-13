'HEARTBREAKING': Under-14s footy team facing the axe

HELP US: Eastern Suburbs under-14 players Liam O'Sullivan (top left), Maverick Fischer, Cody Gallagher, Taurei Elisaia, William Noordhuis, Ruvnesh Dutt and Ryan Cousins are looking for more players to save their team.

LEAGUE: "We need a team and if we do we can all get along.”

Meet the Eastern Suburbs junior under-14 side including Ryan Cousins, who just want to play rugby league on Saturday morning.

But their future of playing is under threat with a lack of numbers at the club.

The side currently has just 10 players signed on and need to increase that number by Saturday, May 28.

If they don't the Magpies will be eliminated from the U14 competition.

"It's very heartbreaking,” Magpies secretary Kelly Hammond said.

"It's not great and at the end of the day the boys just want to play regardless of whether they win, lose or draw.”

The side is hoping a call-out can get the numbers needed.

"Ideal number for us would be 16,” Hammond said.

"If we could get 19 that would be perfect.”

Easts player Maverick Fischer said it's been hard to train with just seven turning up for their last session on Thursday.

"We'd like to find some more players so we can train and play as a team,” he said.

"The atmosphere is different with a full team training.”

Fisher said it would also be great to meet some new players.

"If people come to play you'll get to meet new players and play a game with your mates,” he said.

"It's not all about winning it's all about having smiles on your faces after the game.”

Cousins agreed and said he'd already made new friends with his teammates.

"I never knew these guys before we started playing but that's how we made and became friends,” he said.

"We hope people can come down, give it a try and give training a try,” he said.

"Then you can have a game with us.”

The lack of players has impacted on the results so far with the side losing their first two games without scoring a point.

Coach Kenneth Freeman said it's been tough to help the players out.

"It is hard but they are having a good time at the moment,” he said.

"We just hope more can come on board.”

Bundaberg Junior Rugby League president Wayne Bender said the association was helping them out as much as they could and hoped anyone interested in playing could get involved.

For more information or to sign up head to the Eastern Suburbs' ground on 21 Eastgate St and visit Kelly at the Easts shed.