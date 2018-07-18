Heartbreaking search for beloved pet pooch

Diesel has been missing for days.

Diesel has been missing for days. Contributed

A BUNDABERG cancer sufferer has been left devastated after her pet dog went missing, but she isn't giving up.

Ruby Berg said her bull arab cross kelpie boy Diesel got out after she moved to a new home on Pizzey St and no one has sighted him since Tuesday.

It has hit Mrs Berg especially hard - she's fighting lung cancer with chemotherapy in between going out and desperately searching for her dog.

Yesterday, she Mrs Berg said she was left exhausted walking the streets in search of the rescue dog she adopted after fostering.

"The side-effects of the chemo is making me feel so unwell,” she said.

FRANTIC SEARCH: Ruby Berg, who has been looking for her dog, with mum Dian Crumblin. Contributed

"There have still been no sightings and I'm devastated - where is he and why hasn't he been found?

"Council hasn't seen him, no one has seen him.”

His disappearance has been yet another blow to the Bundy mum who lost her other pet dog to cancer earlier in the year.

"The word cancer hasn't been kind to us,” Mrs Berg said.

"I'm currently going through my second round of palliative chemotherapy for for lung cancer.”

But despite the horrific physical toll of searching for her beloved pet, Mrs Berg won't give up.

"I think he needs to hear my voice,” she said.

"He's never escaped before, I'm devastated.

"It's so out of character and really concerning.

"Once we got on foot we realised there's a drainage system and he could be in a whole other suburb.”

Diesel was last spotted on Novakoski St, just off FE Walker St.

He is registered, desexed, microchipped and wears a black collar with an information tag attached.