Heartbreaking reason Bundy mum escaped prison

A BUNDABERG mother who escaped from prison because she missed her children has been released from custody.

Jade Hucman, 27, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to escape from lawful custody.

The court heard Hucman had been serving time at the Helena Jones Centre in Albion, when officers noticed she was not present during a routine nightly head-count.

Officers realised Hucman and another prisoner had left the centre in the evening of December 15, before the 8pm curfew and had not returned.

CCTV footage from the Albion train station showed Hucman and the second prisoner boarding a train but the trail "went cold" after Woolloongabba station.

Police put out a call for the public to help locate Hucman and the other woman.

But two days later, the mother-of-three turned herself in to Bundaberg police.

She told officers she had missed her children and partner, and said she had visited them all the previous night and had also taken drugs.

Judge Michael Rackemann took note of Hucman's repeat history of breaching previous parole conditions.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Hucman had spent 68 days in a high security prison since February.

"(She) realised she needs to start making adult decisions," he said. Judge Rackemann said she had already "suffered some consequences" and sentenced her to three weeks imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.