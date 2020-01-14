Heartbreaking photo spurs 11-year-old into action

THE photo of a "sad and hurt little baby joey stuck on a wire fence in the midst of a bushfire" has prompted 11-year-old Chloe Nichol to ask her schoolmates and Woolworths to help raise money for bushfire victims.

Her initial aim is $1000 and she lit up her campaign on Sunday outside the supermarket at Tewantin selling doughnuts to shoppers.

Already, with proceeds from her stall as well as from family and their friends, she has raised $700 and is determined to keep going until she has passed her target.

Chloe, who lives in Tewantin, told Noosa News how her mum, Georgie, had shown her bushfire photos on her phone.

"I became very emotional so I asked my dad who is a chef to make doughnuts that I could sell to raise money," Chloe said.

"I just felt I wanted to help animals and help people to regain their strength and help them to get back on track and stuff, so I wrote to Woolworths to get permission for a stall.

"They gave me $40 to buy toppings like Popping Candy, nuts, Nutella chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries."

Her dad Nathan's company, Food Profilers, is at Cooroy and he had a busy Sunday morning dropping off batches of doughnuts to Tewantin.

When she isn't raising money, Chloe is a keen netballer and surf club Nipper.

She wants to be a patisserie chef when she grows up and, judging by the way she was delicately applying the toppings for eager customers at her stall, her future is assured.

Donations to Chloe's Red Cross bushfire appeal may be made by phoning her mum, Georgia, on 0404 817 162.