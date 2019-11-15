Heartbreaking: Kids wait on side of road

Richard Dee and his son Logan Dee waiting on Woodgate Road for the all clear to return to the coastal township.

SCENES along Woodgate Rd, which authorities have temporarily blocked off, can only be described as heartbreaking.

Children wearing their school uniforms from the day before, can be seen playing with Lego pieces and pirate ships on the side of a bitumen road, where they have been sitting for more than 24 hours.

Cars are parked along one side of the road, filled with people trying to escape the incessant heat and smoke filling the air and sky.

Some find the road more comfortable to lay on than their compact hatchback vehicles, while others are conscious about preserving the battery of their cars, turning them on sparingly, only to hear radio updates.

But with conditions they way they have been, they’re not getting the news they so desperately want.

People are frustrated and feel they’re only getting limited information.

Richard Dee and his family recently moved from New South Wales to Woodgate.

“I’ve never been trapped in a situation like this before and it’s pretty frightening when you have no idea what is going on,” Mr Dee said.

“I was at work when the fires started and I was watching it happen, but by the time we had everything important, the fire was so close that it looked like it was at our front door.

“The sky and the sun was bright red.

“It’s been pretty heartbreaking … we’re trying to stay positive but some people still have their families in there and we’ve got six young kids with us that have been sitting on the side of the road for 12 hours, living off junk food in 30 degree heat.”