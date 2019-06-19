Heartbreaking diagnosis: Sienna, 10, faces leukaemia battle

IMAGINE taking your 10-year old child to a doctor for what you thought was a routine appointment, only to be told your child has leukaemia.

Imagine being forced into telling your child that they will lose their beautiful wave of blonde locks, as their small body is treated with chemotherapy.

HAPPIER TIMES: 10-year old Sienna is the picture of happy and healthy, before her devastating diagnosis. Contributed

This situation which can only be described as every parent's worst nightmare, became a reality for Rachel and Dion McGarry when their daughter, Sienna received the heartbreaking diagnosis.

Before Rachel had an opportunity to absorb this life-shattering news, she and Sienna were airlifted to Brisbane, with Dion and the boys following closely by car, the next day.

Rachel's best friend, Georgia Bennier started a Go-Fund-Me page to raise funds for Sienna's treatment and to assist the family with financing everyday life expenses.

"It's about $15 a day for parking, not all of Sienna's medication is covered by Medicare and there's all the ongoing costs too,” Ms Bennier said.

"Rachel is a self-employed beauty therapist who opened her dream business three years ago and only two months ago, opened a second business right next door.

"When they said they would need to stay in Brisbane for at least seven months, she said she would just close the doors, but she has worked so hard and they need a life to come back to.” In addition to the financial stress, the family of five are suffering from significant emotional trauma and shock.

Sienna is a natural performer and often showcased her impressive singing and dancing abilities with the help of her miniature jukebox.

Prior to the devastating diagnosis, the few symptoms she had indicated nothing sinister.

"Sienna was lethargic, pale and off her food, but with all the little bugs going around, the symptoms seemed normal.” Ms Bennier said.

"After a couple of weeks, Sienna was still off her food so Rachel took her to the doctors.”

After only three days, the fundraising page has already raised $8,015, with Ms Bennier determined to reach $25,000.

"People are putting themselves in their shoes,” she said.

"It's the worst thing to happen to anyone, but to happen to someone that is always so happy and vibrant...”

To donate prizes to a fundraising event that will be held later this year, please contact Georgia at Bridgestone East Bundaberg.

Donations can also be made via: gofundme.com/saving-sienna-and-her-family-xx