Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

SUPPORT THROUGH TRAGEDY: Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells has thanked every first responder for their thankless role in the community.

A FATAL crash - a gut-wrenching moment when emergency responders are called to a scene where lives have been taken far to soon.

For multiple service crews, this is what they faced when they attended the tragic crash on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd which took the life a South Kolan mother and daughter - Leisa and Emerson Purkis - on Monday.

Bundaberg Inspector Pat Swindells describes the hardship his team, like all responders, face in unfortunate circumstances such as what occurred on that heartbreaking day.

"Our first responders attend myriad jobs from domestic violence, disturbances, alcohol-related incidents as well as as traumatic incidences such as serious injury and fatal traffic crashes,” Insp Swindells said.

He said "every job has an impact on our police” and it was about how the circumstances are dealt with and the support offered to officers that helped them overcome these hardships.

"Given the incident of the fatal traffic crash on Monday, we ensured that our police chaplain was brought out to the scene and he liaised with all the emergency services who were there to provide support to them,” he said

"We also have our human service officers who are a later point of contact just to be available if the police officers still need to have a big talk ... to let them know that they're not alone.

"If they're feeling that they need to speak to someone and they need some psychological first aid, these human service officers are there to help.”

FIRST ON THE SCENE: Emergency crews are faced with the difficult task of being first to a tragic scene as part of their service to the community. Mike Knott

Once police officers finish their academy training, they receive psychological first aid and other mechanisms to help them cope and feel supported as they go out to perform their roles in the community.

"Our welfare organisation is so huge that as soon as we have something like this (the fatality) happen, our human services are basically our first point of call for assistance.

"Our supervisors and our senior managers, we're always on the lookout for people who are suffering from mental distress or anxiety

"Our supervisors and senior managers are always monitoring our staff and keeping an eye on them, not only for the one-off incidences like last Monday - the fatal traffic crashes - but when they get repeated exposure to critical incidents, we know it's time to modify their duties and try to give them a break from that front line.”

It was clear the crash on Monday has hit home for Insp Swindells. He expressed his condolences for the Purkis family on social media on the day of the incident.

"They're part of my community which I have to look after and try to keep safe and I really felt for the family, because we're trying to do the best we can for our entire community to keep them safe,” he said.

"They're part of my family - my family is part of this community - and I felt sickly for their loss.”

Insp Swindells has a message for the community.

"Sometimes when you're dealing with police, they might be a little bit short or they might be a little on edge, but you don't know what they've been exposed to prior to coming to you, what they've been dealing with - So please give all our emergency responders and our first responders a break,” he said.

"I'd like to thank everyone, every emergency service responder for what they do -it's a thankless job but we're here to keep the community safe.”