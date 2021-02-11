Heartbreaking attempts to save young cyclist revealed

Police have revealed what they believe was the likely cause of a tragic crash that claimed the life of a talented teen.

Police have revealed what they believe was the likely cause of a tragic crash that claimed the life of a talented teen.

SHOCKED fellow cyclists including an off-duty doctor did everything they could to try and save the life of teen rider Luke Azzopardi at the scene of his tragic crash on a popular training route, police have revealed.

An initial probe into the incident by Cairns' Forensic Crash Unit has found it was likely the talented 19-year-old rider was descending Lake Morris Rd when he lost control on a sharp bend, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming vehicle just after 6pm on Wednesday.

Lead crash investigator Sergeant Scott Ezard said it appeared the young driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, had done nothing wrong but was sadly just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Forensic Crash Unit Sgt Scott Ezard investigates a crash on Lake Morris Rd at Kanimbla in 2016. Picture: Marc McCormack

MORE NEWS

Alleged Cairns crime joyride after fatal crash

Court rules on woman's lost lotto ticket claim

Stark warning to FNQ women as crime spikes

He said drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors and she had tested negative to both.

The young P-plater, who had at least one passenger in the vehicle, was not injured, but traumatised by the incident.

"She herself is going to require ongoing support," Sgt Ezard said.

The steep, winding road which leads to Copperlode Dam is a popular cycling training route, particularly in the mornings and afternoons.

Sgt Ezard said it was a heartbreaking scene for both fellow riders who stopped to assist and first responders.

"He was attended to by other cyclists including a doctor, but unfortunately couldn't be revived," he said.

"Even the doctor was devastated, he was in tears himself.

Whitfield man Joe Hill who died after crashing his bike on Lake Morris Rd at Kanimbla in 2016.

"It was pretty traumatic for everyone at the scene."

The crash occurred on a sharp right-hand bend just past the lookout.

Sgt Ezard said the weather conditions and the road was dry at the time.

He said Mr Azzopardi was "obviously an experienced rider", but just failed to negotiate the tight bend.

Brad Soblusky was left in a coma after being hit by a truck while cycling on Lake Morris Rd in 2013.

The teen is the second cyclist to lose his life on the road within five years after 62-year-old Whitfield man Joe Hill died after toppling 15m down an embankment in July 2016.

Edmonton dad Brad Soblusky was also left in a coma and suffered serious injuries after a collision vehicle on the road in 2013.

Originally published as Heartbreaking attempts to save young cyclist revealed