Heartbreak to delight: A year in the life of a cane grower

RAIN, GLORIOUS RAIN: Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle says recent rain has been good for cane farmers. Eliza Goetze

THIS time last year the Bundaberg region was roasting in the summer sun with no reprieve from the heat.

It was the meagre 1.8mm of rain that fell last in February, the driest on record, on top of an already dry summer that saw the Rum City drought declared in March.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said farmers have had luck on their side with the weather this year.

"The season is looking a lot more positive weather-wise,” he said.

"We've had showers and it's been really humid which is great for growing cane.

"If you look at the weather patterns last year, it was really, really dry.

"We've been lucky. I had a look the other day and we've had about 375mm this year.”

Mr Dingle said the 2017 drought was concerning as "the cost of irrigating was horrendous”.

He said it was money that could have been used elsewhere but the drought had farmers spending on electricity and water.

As of February 7 a total of 31 councils and three part council areas are drought declared, according to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

A spokesman for the department said the Local Drought Committees consider if there is a rainfall deficiency of at least a one in 10 year deficiency, pasture and livestock condition, and water availability.

"Bundaberg Regional Council was drought declared on March 1, 2017 after the very dry 2016-17 wet season. This drought declaration remains current for the area, although there was significant rainfall throughout the Bundaberg region in the latter part of 2017. The region saw significant unseasonal rainfall culminating in an intense record rainfall event over a four-day period in October 2017,” the spokesman said.

"Currently much of Queensland, including Bundaberg, remains drought declared despite the October 2017 event and the more recent rains. Overall the Queensland wet season has so far been hot and mostly dry. According to forecasts there is still hope for rain at the tail end of the wet season, and LDCs will meet after Easter to consider recommendations.”