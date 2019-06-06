HEARTBREAK: Popular Bundy dad of three loses cancer battle

SADLY MISSED: Tributes are flowing for Michael McGaw, who sadly lost his battle with cancer last night.

SADLY MISSED: Tributes are flowing for Michael McGaw, who sadly lost his battle with cancer last night. Mike Knott BUN260118SOCIALS6

WHEN Bundaberg's Michael McGaw found out about his cancer diagnosis his thoughts went immediately to his three young boys.

"Each time I closed my eyes, all I could see were my boys struggling through life without their dad and I would wake myself up crying," Mr McGaw told the NewsMail last year.

Mr McGaw chose not to lie down, but to fight the disease as best he could for his family.

Last year he was the Bundaberg face of the Relay For Life, an organisation that raises much-needed funds for cancer research.

DEARLY MISSED: Bundaberg Brothers Junior Rugby League President Bryce Holdsworth and 2018 Bundaberg Face of Relay Michael McGaw, who sadly lost his battle with cancer last night. Hotshotz by Michael McGaw

Sadly on Tuesday night Mr McGaw lost his battle.

Tributes have started to flow for a man who will be missed by many.

The Past Brothers Rugby League Club posted a statement this morning from the family confirming the devastating news.

"After a hard and long fight Michael has lost his battle with cancer," the post read.

"(He) was surrounded by family and loved ones."

Last year Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the charity was honoured to have Mr McGaw on board for the 2018 fundraiser.

"Michael is an inspiration to everyone around him and is passionate about making a difference in the fight against cancer," Ms McMillan said.

The organisation is currently preparing a statement following his death.

Mr McGaw's diagnosis came in 2017.

He had described his time as the face of the Bundaberg Relay for Life as "humbling".

"It is something that I will take with both hands and do my best to raise awareness, gain support and help find a cure," he said.

Cancer Council pays tribute

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan paid tribute to Mr McGaw.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Michael, and on behalf of all of us at Cancer Council Queensland, I pass on our sincerest condolences to his loved ones," she said.

"We are incredibly grateful to Michael and the role he played in our 2018 Bundaberg Relay For Life as Face, bringing awareness to cancer patients and their journeys. He was as an inspiration to all cancer patients and we will remember him fondly.

"Cancer Council Queensland is here if anyone in the local community is needing support - please call us on 13 11 20 to speak to trained professional on where to get help during this sad time."

