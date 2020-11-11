Heartbreak High was a staple TV show for many teens growing up in the 90s, and now it’s coming back.

Heartbreak High was a staple TV show for many teens growing up in the 90s, and now it’s coming back.

The 90s have well and truly been making their way back into pop culture recently, with many of us finding comfort in the nostalgia.

Heartbreak High was a staple TV show for many teens growing up in the 90s, and now it's coming back.

Heartbreak High is coming to Netflix

RELATED: New warning over fake Netflix email scam

Starting off as the spin-off to the 1993 Australian movie The Heartbreak Kid, Heartbreak High soon became the TV show that defined a whole generation.

Now, all seven seasons of the teen drama are coming to Netflix come November 27.

The amazing Aussie cast includes: Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game, Power), Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Underbelly, Love Child), Simon Baker (The Mentalist, The Devil Wears Prada) and Rose Byrne (Like A Boss, Bridesmaids).

Telling the rest of the world to rack off because:



🚨 #HeartbreakHigh is coming to Netflix Australia and NZ on November 27. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ejTEoqv4sI — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) November 10, 2020

So what else is coming to Netflix in November?

The Crown (November 15): The jewel in the November streaming crown, as it were, the fourth season returns this month with the event everyone has been waiting for - the wedding and eventual disintegration of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

There will be slick production values, incredible costumes and Gillian Anderson wearing Margaret Thatcher's iconic coiffure.

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (November 11): This is a six-part Australian comedy series from local sketch group Aunty Donna. Produced by Ed Helms and starring the Aunty Donna onscreen trio of Mark Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane, the trailer hinted at a lot of surrealist gags and shenanigans. Guest stars include Helms, Kristen Schaal and Weird Al Yankovic.

Hillbilly Elegy (November 24): Hillbilly Elegy has Oscar buzz written all over it thanks to its heavyweight cast of Glenn Close and Amy Adams. Set in the Appalachian Mountains in the US, it's said to be an exploration of what the American Dream means to three generations of the same family.

For all other streaming news, including what's coming to Amazon Prime, Stan and more, click here.

Originally published as Heartbreak High is coming to Netflix