Heartbreak for mum whose girl was killed by online predator

TURNING her loss into a powerful message for families across the nation, The Carly Ryan Foundation founder Sonya Ryan is coming to Bundaberg with tools to safely navigate the internet.

Bringing with her a message of empowerment and education, Ms Ryan started the foundation to raise awareness to the potential dangers that come with cyberspace after her daughter, Carly, 15, was killed by an online predator.

Carly's death in 2007 was the first of its kind in Australia and after a decade of tireless work Carly's Law was passed. The law enables police to take action against predators sooner and with greater consequence.

Ms Ryan said she hopes to give people the skills to build resilience and reduce the risk of them being manipulated by online predators. And she does so through Carly's story.

Before speaking to a hall of students or parents, Ms Ryan said she has to look at the bigger picture; while she is going to feel pain speaking about the tragedy that has struck her family, the thought that her story might help just one other child was enough to make her take to the stage.

She said it's "the power of love” that keeps her going.

Ms Ryan said connecting with the audience was key and through her genuine desire to help communities they have had 100 per cent positive feedback and they've got no intention of slowing down.

This will be her first visit to Bundaberg and will see her visit local schools and hold a Community Online Safety Presentation for parents on Wednesday night.

Ms Ryan said one of the things she will hear from parents is "I trust my child”, but she urges them to remember it's not about a matter of trust with your child.

Rather it's the "cunning” and "clever” tendencies of people who seek to manipulate children through a "web of lies” that they need to be mindful of.

She said the internet is borderless and people can pretend to be anyone and it was paramount that children and parents alike were educated on the matter.

She said being able to potentially make a difference in the life of one person was a gift of immeasurable calibre.

Bringing The Carly Ryan Foundation to Bundaberg is a joint initiative between the Bundaberg Police and the PCYC Safer Communities Program.

Senior Constable Mick Gray said technology can be great but it "can be an evil tool for evil people” who seek to do harm.

He encourages the community to attend the free Community Online Safety Presentation at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Wednesday, July 31 from 7-9pm.

For resources and support, head online to www.carlyryan foundation.com.