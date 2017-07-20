22°
HEARTBREAK: Bundy festival no more after 40 years

Emma Reid
| 20th Jul 2017 3:01 PM
END OF ERA: Bundaberg Arts Festival president Wendy Francis is sad that Bundaberg will lose the event.
END OF ERA: Bundaberg Arts Festival president Wendy Francis is sad that Bundaberg will lose the event.

"IT'S just bloody heartbreaking.”

That's how Wendy Francis feels after announcing the Bundaberg Arts Festival will be no more.

Ms Francis has been the president for the past six years and says ending the event is the only option because of a lack of volunteers.

She said there was no one willing to take on the positions of president or secretary of the association.

During March the festival successfully celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Ms Francis said 150 artists entered more than 400 works including paintings, sculptures and jewellery.

"The event provided local artists with a platform to display and sell their work and to win awards,” she said.

"In additions the community has enjoyed the opportunity to view the artistic talent that the region has to offer.”

Ms Francis said the association ran on a not-for-profit basis and volunteers were needed to make the festival happen.

Due to the increasing workload and personal circumstances, she said a new team of collaborators were needed to fill the positions.

She hopes somebody with time and community spirit with a love for art will come forward and save the festival.

For more information contact Ms Francis on 0432 797 292.

