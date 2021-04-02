Heartbreak as thieves rob aged care residents of Easter food

The owner of an aged care home has lost sleep over how she will keep her elderly clients fed over the Easter long weekend after thieves ransacked her kitchen.

Louisa Galagher said her staff at Suncare Village had the life shocked out of them when they walked into the facility's kitchen on Thursday.

The locked fridges at the Brassall aged care home had been broken into, the cupboards ransacked and the residents' TV damaged.

Thieves break into Suncare Village at Brassall.

Ms Galagher said she lost produce to feed 60 residents over the long weekend.

"It's a nightmare," she said.

"We managed to get through Thursday with some sausages but Friday's food is gone and we have almost no food to feed the residents over Easter.

"These people have taken food out of the elderly's mouths."

A thief searches the kitchen cupboards in view of CCTV.

Ms Galagher said it was bizarre that the thieves had taken enough meat to feed an aged care home for five days.

She still wasn't sure on Friday if she would be able to give the residents an Easter roast planned for Sunday.

The ordeal was caught on CCTV with thieves first entering the kitchen about 12am and returning just after 1am.

One of the thieves can be seen searching through kitchen cupboards while brandishing a set of knives.

Another knife is seen lying in the middle of the kitchen floor.

A thief tries to conceal his identity with a head covering.

Ms Galagher feared the ordeal could exacerbate mental health conditions some of her residents experienced.

"As you can imagine this is quite an upset for our tenants, some are scared for their lives due to the cook's knives being taken as well," Ms Galagher said.

"This break-in will undo all the progress they have made in being able to feel safe and secure in their homes."

A police spokesman said officers attended the scene on Friday morning and an investigation was ongoing.

Charges are yet to be laid.

Originally published as Heartbreak as thieves rob aged care residents of Easter feasts