Heart of gold takes top spot at state awards

Mykeala Campanini has been nominated for Queensland Young Achiever Award after setting up a charity that helps rescue animals on death row in pounds.

IN THIS modern-day fairytale, Bundy girl Mykeala Campanini is doing the rescuing and her story is far from over.

After turning her attention to fostering animals and founding Happy Tails Animal Rescue, the local has gone far from unnoticed and has recently been rewarded for her selfless volunteering and achievements.

Miss Campanini has been awarded the 2018 Queensland Young Achiever of the Year and was the winner of the LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award.

The young achiever said she was extremely surprised to take out not one, but two awards on the night.

"It was quite a surprise, I didn't think I was going to win anything, I was just happy to there," she said.

"I had to give two speeches so there was a bit of ad-lib there.

"I mainly thanked my family and the team at Happy Tails."

Miss Campanini opened Happy Tails Animal Rescue Inc in Brisbane at the beginning of last year, taking animals from pounds and those that had been surrendered, to help re-home them.

Her work has been met with great success and Miss Campanini said with her new platform she hopes to continue her work rescuing animals and undertake a new initiative Pets2Safety.

She said the collaborative program would allowing a place of refuge for the pets of families fleeing domestic violence.

She said what happens to animals in these situations is often overlooked, but undoubtedly an issue.

Miss Campanini said there was about 100 animals currently at the shelter.

Opting to adopt rather than by is considered a win-win by Miss Campanini, who said it's generally cheaper to adopt and the animals get a new home.

"For anyone looking to adopt, our Facebook Page is where we show a lot of the animals available," she said.

"A lot of people from Bundy have been adopting, which is great and we can offer transport options to get them up from Brisbane."

For more visit their Facebook page or https://bit.ly/2I6OQZe