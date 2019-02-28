Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

HEART HEALTH: Don't put off getting a check-up

Carlie Walker
by
28th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast residents at risk of heart disease can now receive timely medical advice thanked to the creation of a new Medicare item for heart health checks.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said from April 1 the dedicated item would be available for doctors and patients to assess the risk of heart disease.

"Heart disease is Australia's biggest killer, and the Liberal National Government is deeply committed to tackling this problem," Mr O'Brien said.

"One Australian dies of cardiovascular disease every 12 minutes, and one Australian experiences a heart attack or stroke every five minutes, so these Medicare-funded health checks will ensure people can access timely checks and help save lives."

More Stories

fchealth fraser coast heart llew o'brien
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Riverfeast reveals new look

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Riverfeast reveals new look

    Business DUBBED Bundy's Biggest Beer Garden, the hot spot by the river is back this Friday.

    Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    premium_icon Bank an 'ass' for treatment of woman, 95

    News Elderly woman denied access to her bank account for a lack of ID.

    Bundaberg reaction: Catholic church falls silent

    premium_icon Bundaberg reaction: Catholic church falls silent

    Religion & Spirituality The topic of Pell is a no-go zone