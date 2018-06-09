Heart attack scare pushes businessman to sell $1.1m building

A MERE 18 months after starting a new restaurant from scratch, a Bundaberg business owner has put his building up for sale and is thinking seriously about retirement.

Born and bred in Bundy, RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner owner Rob Newitt thinks of himself as more of a developer than a retailer.

"I enjoy the challenge of developing stuff,” he told the NewsMail yesterday.

Which is why he closed the doors of his previous retail business and opened the region's only rock and roll themed diner in January 2017.

"I had a bed shop for 30 years but shut it down because I wanted to do something different,” Mr Newitt said.

He said putting RJ's together cost him more than $600,000 but that there was no other place like it in the country.

"It's pretty sweet. I'm quite proud of it,” Mr Newitt said.

But two back-to-back heart attacks and a near-fatal E coli bug have left the 66-year-old feeling weaker and more tired than ever before.

"My health hasn't been very good lately ... I seem to have run out of steam,” Mr Newitt said.

"I've owned the building RJ's is in for 30 years, but I think it might be time to slow down.”

Mr Newitt said his health struggles had acted as a wake-up call for him to take a step back from work.

"Most of my mates have retired and I'm still working 50-hour weeks,” he said.

"It's got me starting to think that at my age I don't need to be doing that.”

To get a jump on things, Mr Newitt listed his building, located on Heidke St, for sale on May 22.

Listed at $1.1million, the business area boasts 638 square metres of space and three semi-separate areas.

"I'd take out a three-year lease. The business would remain in here for the term of that lease,” Mr Newitt said.

And while RJ's is not officially for sale, Mr Newitt said "if someone came along” and wanted to buy the business and the building, he'd "certainly talk to them about it”.

"The ideal thing would be to sell it all in one hit, but that's probably not going to happen,” he said.

"I'm just putting feelers out there and trying to slowly wind it all down. I've worked most of my life. I want to enjoy my last few years, maybe do some travelling.”

Mr Newitt sold two other parts of the property in 2014 and again in 2016.

"The first part was where the vet was in 2014 and in October 2016 the front section where the florist sold,” he said.

On his retirement bucket list are visiting old friends in the Unites States at Chicago and taking his wife to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.

"But now I don't know if I want to sit in an aeroplane for 12-14 hours,” Mr Newitt said.