Hearing check at Moncrieff

TWO local community services have joined forces to open up a new chapter in hearing checks.

On November 8 from 9am to 10am Australian Hearing Bundaberg will visit Moncrieff Entertainment Centre to offer patrons better access to hearing health services.

With more than half of Australians over the age of 60 experiencing hearing loss, Australian Hearing's Lisa Christiansen says the partnership encourages the local community to make their hearing health a priority.

"Moncrieff is a great community service. It's fantastic to be able to join forces with them and provide a convenient way for people to check their hearing and make sure they are in good hearing health,” Lisa Christiansen said.

"It's really important to provide this sort of access to hearing services and promote general hearing health awareness.”

"As the incidence of hearing loss increases as we get older, we encourage seniors in particular to include hearing as part of their overall health check-up. The sooner you do something about your hearing the better.”

Ms Christiansen said hearing checks are a quick and easy to find out more about your hearing health and what can be done to help.

"The hearing checks are conducted by staff from the local Australian Hearing Bundaberg and our team will also be on hand to guide people through what next steps they may have to take in regards to their hearing,” she said.

Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults who visit on the day.

More information is available by calling 4131 9700.