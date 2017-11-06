News

Hearing centre with latest technology opens doors

HEARING HELP: Maureen Hall with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Australian Hearing Centre manager Lisa Christiansen at the opening of the centre in Bargara.
DID you hear the news?

A new Australian Hearing centre has opened in Bargara, helping locals to positively manage hearing loss by providing services including hearing assessments, counselling and the latest in technological devices.

Managing director Bill Davidson, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and division 5 councillor Greg Barnes attended the opening last week at Level 1, Bargara Central.

Bargara manager Lisa Christiansen said more than half of all Australians over 60 experienced some form of hearing loss.

She said it was important to provide the growing coastal community with increased access to hearing services.

"Maintaining good hearing is important for positive well-being and living a healthy and happy life,” she said.

"We hope that opening the new centre encourages locals to take advantage of the services that are available to them.

"If anyone in the area is concerned about their own hearing, or that of a loved one, we've made it easier to take the first step to better hearing.

"We recommend people should regularly include their hearing as a part of their overall health check-up.

"A free hearing check is a quick and easy way to find out more about your hearing and what can be done to help.”

The centre offers free hearing checks Tuesday to Thursday, 8.30am to 4.30pm.

It also provides subsidised hearing care for eligible people, children over three, pensioners and most veterans.

Click here for more information .

