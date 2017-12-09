Hear, hear for new Agnes Water centre

HEAR HEAR: Australian Hearing Bundaberg will open a new, visiting site at Agnes Water.

AUSTRALIAN Hearing Bundaberg will open a new visiting site at Agnes Water to cope with increasing demand.

Staff from the Bundaberg Australian Hearing team will be on hand once a month to provide hearing assessments, hearing device fittings and rehabilitation support.

Heading up the team of hearing experts who will attend the visiting centre is Australian Hearing manager Lisa Christiansen.

"Agnes Water locals can expect personalised service from friendly professionals and easy access to our new visiting site,” she said.

It provides subsidised hearing care for eligible people, including pensioners and most veterans.

The site will be at the Discovery Coast Dental and Medical Centre.

For more information about the services, visit www.hearing.com.au.