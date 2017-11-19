Hear from candidates at NewsMail forum

WITH just a week to go until election day, the NewsMail is teaming up with Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce to present a forum where community members can hear from candidates on a range of issues.

Bundaberg is the most marginal seat in the state, with Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson holding just a 0.5 per cent majority.

An online poll by the NewsMail suggests it will be a closely contested fight, with seven candidates in the mix.

The forum, to be held next Wednesday, November 22, at CQUniversity at 6.30pm, will be a chance for residents to ask the tough questions and ensure they are as informed as possible before heading to polling booths on Saturday, November 25.

Each candidate will be allowed to speak for three minutes on why they deserve your vote, before answering three set questions. They will then have three "surprise” questions from residents that will be drawn from a hat. At the end, they will each have one minute to state their case and refute anything they believe to be untrue.

The forum is a crucial event in the election calendar as it gives residents an opportunity to hear from the candidates on what matters most to them.

In the three weeks since the election was announced, both Labor and the LNP have been busy making promises. Water parks, ice rehabilitation facilities, a new Bundaberg hospital and air conditioning in schools are just some of the announcements that have been made. One Nation candidate Jane Truscott has also thrown her support behind flood mitigation with $100 million for a North Bundaberg evacuation route.

If you needed any further proof Bundaberg is an election hot seat, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson have all visited the electorate since the election was called.