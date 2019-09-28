Healthy position: Wide Bay health service records $9.2m surplus Health service annual report shows region delivers a ...

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board has finished the 2018-19 year with a healthy $9.2 million surplus, according to the annual report tabled in parliament this week.

The report shows the service's operating revenue for the 2018-19 financial year was $646.9 million.

It's a financially strong position for an organisation which met wait list and performance targets in a landmark year.

The numbers come in an environment of growing patient demand, both in terms of numbers and complexity.

Highlights include:

• 121,299 emergency department presentations (up 2.8% year-on-year)

• 36,046 patients admitted from the emergency department (up 7.9%)

• 305,728 outpatient occasions of service (up 8.3%)

• 340,596 oral health occasions of service (up 8.5%)

• 3831 endoscopies (up 2.7%)

• 6619 telehealth appointments (up 2.9%).

Despite that increased demand, the service delivered an Emergency Length of Stay of no more than four hours for 80.4 per cent of patients in all its emergency departments, which includes Bundaberg Hospital. The Queensland benchmark is 80 per cent.

The service's chair Peta Jamieson praised staff and said the organisation was looking forward to developing the detailed business case for a new hospital in Bundaberg, among other things.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said the annual report was a strong reflection of the way WBHHS had continued to build.

"A more sustainable medical workforce in particular is one of the key goals that's driving our partnership to create a new regional medical program, jointly with Central Queensland HHS, CQUniversity Australia and The University of Queensland," he said.

"This will enable us to grow our own doctors, which will lead to a more stable workforce and better continuity of care for our patients.

"We're excited to see the first intake of students from 2022."

Meanwhile, when it costs more than $1.75 million a day to run, there's plenty of responsibility on Mr Pennington's shoulders.

He leads a team of 3228 full-time equivalent positions.

That's an increase of 160 on last year.

The largest increase is in the number of nursing staff which rose 87 to 1377, while the number of medical staff jumped 27 to 387.

All up employees cost $417.7 million a year.

But with the responsibility comes a good pay packet, with Mr Pennington earning a total remuneration package of $453,000 in the year to the end of June.

Ms Jamieson pocketed a total remuneration of $99,000, with most of the other board members earning in the low $50,000s.

While it sounds a lot, there's plenty of challenges with Wide Bay behind the state average in many key categories including number of smokers (16 per cent compared to 11 per cent), obesity (31 per cent compared to 25 per cent) and mental health problems (16.7 per cent compared to 14.4 per cent).

