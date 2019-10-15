Healthy job prospects: Bundy girl graduates for dream career

ON SUNDAY night nursing student Tiffany Locke was madly finishing her last assignment.

Yesterday, in front of family and friends, she graduated and received a badge signifying the start of her new career.

Around 60 CQUniversity nursing students are gearing up for life after study with yesterday’s badge ceremony marking the end of their degrees.

The badges represented the history of nursing, dating back to when Florence Nightingale received the Red Cross of St George from Queen Victoria, symbolising a welcome into a career of nursing and focus on clinical excellence and evidence-based practice.

Ms Locke said it was surreal that it was over as she only finished her final assignment hours before graduation.

“I’m just really surprised that it is all finished, it is a bit of a shock,” Ms Locke said.

“I only just finished an assignment last night and finished my last placement yesterday.”

Graduating nursing student Nadine Kirchner said while CQUniversity was the only university offering nursing in the area, it was still the perfect choice.

“It is the only university here, but it does have a good reputation,” Ms Kirchner said.

“I found I was really happy with it all, the staff and everyone gave good guidance.

“It was really good to have a big cohort especially on placements and things like that because when your lecturer isn’t there at times, your peers are.”

Ms Kirchner said that while the experience was exceptional, she would have loved even longer placements in hospitals.

“The placements through the hospitals could have been longer though, the last one was the biggest with 240 hours which was long enough, but the others were two and four weeks and they just went by too fast,” she said.

Among the many speakers at the ceremony offering their congratulations to the students was an Associate Vice-Chancellor at CQU.

Associate Vice-Chancellor for the Wide Burnett Bay Region Luke Sinclair thanked the graduating students for not only choosing CQUniversity, but for also choosing nursing.

“Thank you for making the choice to pursue such a special profession,” Mr Sinclair said.

“The region, the state, the country and even the world will be thankful for your choice.

“This is just the beginning, CQU will always be your learning home and we will always welcome you back.”

Around 60 CQUniversity nursing students are gearing up for life after university as a badge ceremony marked the end of their degree today.

The badges represented the history of nursing, dating back to when Florence Nightingale received the Red Cross of St George from Queen Victoria, symbolised a welcome into a career of nursing and signified a focus of clinical excellence and evidence-based practice.

Graduating nursing student Tiffany Locke said it was surreal that it was over as she only finished her final assignment last night.

“I’m just really surprised that it is all finished, it is a bit of a shock that it is all over,” Ms Locke said.

“I only just finished an assignment last night and finished my last placement yesterday.”

Graduating nursing student Nadine Kirchner said while it is the only university offering nursing in the area it was still the perfect choice.

“It is the only university here, but it does have a good reputation, I found I was really happy with it all, the staff and everything gave good guidance,” Ms Kirchner said.

“It was really good to have a big cohort especially on placements and things like that because when your lecturer isn’t there at times, your peers are.”

Ms Kirchner said that while the experience was exceptional, she would have loved even longer placements in hospitals.

“The placements through the hospitals could have been longer though, the last one was the biggest with 240 hours which was long enough, but the others were two and four weeks and they just went by too fast,” she said.

Among the many speakers at the ceremony offering their congratulations to the students was an Associate Vice-Chancellor at CQU.

Associate Vice-Chancellor for the Wide Burnett Bay Region Luke Sinclair thanked the graduating students for not only choosing CQU but for choosing nursing.

“Thank you for making the choice to pursue such a special profession,” Mr Sinclair said.

“The region, the state, the country and even the world will be thankful for your choice.

“This is just the beginning, CQU will always be your learning home and we will always welcome you back.”