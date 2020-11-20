‘Healthy’ home-brew alternative sends man over the limit

A man had told a court he didn’t realise he would be over the legal alcohol limit after drinking some of his home-brewed kombucha.

A MAN has told a court he didn't realise his homemade kombucha would send him over the limit after he returned a positive alcohol reading.

Timothy James McDonald pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard McDonald was pulled over by police on Quay St for a random check after 6pm on September 24.

McDonald participated in a breath test which returned a reading of 0.094.

He told police that he made his own home-brew kombucha and had consumed between 300 and 400ml before driving.

He told police he didn't realise it would send him over the legal limit.

McDonald, who was self represented, told the court he had previously had issues with alcohol and also had some other health issues.

He said he made the kombucha as a healthy alternative.

McDonald said the kombucha he had consumed was an older batch and didn't realise he would be over the limit.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account McDonald's guilty plea and that he had made efforts to address his previous alcohol issues.

McDonald was fined $450 and was disqualified from holding a licence for four months.

