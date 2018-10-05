Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TALKING HEALTH: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services chief executive officer Adrian Pennington and chair Peta Jamieson at yesterday's forum.
TALKING HEALTH: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services chief executive officer Adrian Pennington and chair Peta Jamieson at yesterday's forum. Sarah Steger
Health

Healthy dose of patience needed for new Bundy hospital

Sarah Steger
by
5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF THE government was to sign off on a new or significantly refurbished hospital for Bundaberg, it would take about six months for construction to begin.

Unfortunately, the point when Cabinet would be in a place to make that decision could be more than two-and-a-half years away.

The underlying theme at yesterday's Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services community information session was patience.

The meeting saw a number of people gather at the Multiplex as members of the board broke down the process behind the campaign for a Level 5 hospital in Bundaberg.

Providing an explanation for the somewhat lengthy timeline behind the proposed facility, chair Peta Jamieson compared Bundy's bid for a new hospital to Toowoomba's, which the State Government recently invested $9 million in (for the detailed design phase).

She said once Toowoomba had submitted its preliminary business case, it took Cabinet eight months to decide the city could conduct a detailed business case, which is expected to take 12-18 months to complete.

PLANNING PROCESS: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington talks to residents at one of yesterday's community information forum.
PLANNING PROCESS: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington talks to residents at one of yesterday's community information forum. Sarah Steger

Once the detailed business case is taken back to Cabinet it could take another six months for a decision to be made and, if approved, starting construction could take another six months.

"So there is still some time to undertake to hopefully reach the stage where we are seeing the progression to a new or significantly refurbished Bundaberg hospital, but we must do this comprehensive planning process to present the best case to government,” Ms Jamieson said.

"Yes, Toowoomba's took eight months, but we might get lucky. Ours might go through quicker, we just don't know.

"But we are seeking to fast-track as best as we can.”

Currently in the process of completing the preliminary business case, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services board hopes to submit the final document early next year.

"We then hopefully will get the tick, the nod of approval to undertake a detailed business case,” Ms Jamieson said.

WBHHS has conducted 11 community consultations over the past months, in addition to yesterday's information session.

Ms Jamieson stressed the importance of engaging with the local community to ensure they were "aware of the comprehensive planning process that needs to be undertaken to plan for a new or refurbished hospital”.

"Members of our community, are at the end of the day, the people that we actually provide the health services for. They need to understand what we're doing on their behalf.

"It's not something that can be done overnight ... there are considerations that must be followed.”

Once the region's specific considerations are taken into account, experts and clinicians will be consulted and the most suitable location and size of the proposed hospital will be determined.

adrian pennington bundaberg hospital wide bay hospital and health service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Roof comes down at historic water tower

    PHOTOS: Roof comes down at historic water tower

    News THE process to fix the Bundaberg East Water Tower has begun after the roof was significantly damaged in Sunday's storm.

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Flowers are blooming for Bundy's art trail

    Flowers are blooming for Bundy's art trail

    Community Have you seen something new at the CBD Pavillion?

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

    Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

    News Moore Park Beach to reopen this morning

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Painfully inadequate: Hundreds sign Bundy health petition

    premium_icon Painfully inadequate: Hundreds sign Bundy health petition

    Politics Minister accused of turning blind eye to pain sufferers

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners