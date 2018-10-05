Healthy dose of patience needed for new Bundy hospital

IF THE government was to sign off on a new or significantly refurbished hospital for Bundaberg, it would take about six months for construction to begin.

Unfortunately, the point when Cabinet would be in a place to make that decision could be more than two-and-a-half years away.

The underlying theme at yesterday's Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services community information session was patience.

The meeting saw a number of people gather at the Multiplex as members of the board broke down the process behind the campaign for a Level 5 hospital in Bundaberg.

Providing an explanation for the somewhat lengthy timeline behind the proposed facility, chair Peta Jamieson compared Bundy's bid for a new hospital to Toowoomba's, which the State Government recently invested $9 million in (for the detailed design phase).

She said once Toowoomba had submitted its preliminary business case, it took Cabinet eight months to decide the city could conduct a detailed business case, which is expected to take 12-18 months to complete.

PLANNING PROCESS: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington talks to residents at one of yesterday's community information forum. Sarah Steger

Once the detailed business case is taken back to Cabinet it could take another six months for a decision to be made and, if approved, starting construction could take another six months.

"So there is still some time to undertake to hopefully reach the stage where we are seeing the progression to a new or significantly refurbished Bundaberg hospital, but we must do this comprehensive planning process to present the best case to government,” Ms Jamieson said.

"Yes, Toowoomba's took eight months, but we might get lucky. Ours might go through quicker, we just don't know.

"But we are seeking to fast-track as best as we can.”

Currently in the process of completing the preliminary business case, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services board hopes to submit the final document early next year.

"We then hopefully will get the tick, the nod of approval to undertake a detailed business case,” Ms Jamieson said.

WBHHS has conducted 11 community consultations over the past months, in addition to yesterday's information session.

Ms Jamieson stressed the importance of engaging with the local community to ensure they were "aware of the comprehensive planning process that needs to be undertaken to plan for a new or refurbished hospital”.

"Members of our community, are at the end of the day, the people that we actually provide the health services for. They need to understand what we're doing on their behalf.

"It's not something that can be done overnight ... there are considerations that must be followed.”

Once the region's specific considerations are taken into account, experts and clinicians will be consulted and the most suitable location and size of the proposed hospital will be determined.