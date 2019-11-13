Health workers stage protest at Adani camp

Health on the Frontline said 13 health professionals were protesting at the Adani worker's camp this morning, including Peter Kuestler, who had locked himself to one of the exits.

Health on the Frontline said 13 health professionals were protesting at the Adani worker's camp this morning, including Peter Kuestler, who had locked himself to one of the exits.

UPDATE NOON: ADANI has criticised protests that targeted its sites in the Galilee Basin and Brisbane for diverting police resources.

An Adani spokesperson said protests at the Labona rail site, mine site and Brisbane office were "diverting important (police) resources that could have been used elsewhere".

They said despite the protests, works continued at both sites.

"Everyone has the right to protest, and we encourage people to do so in a manner that is safe and respectful, and does not put our employees, community members or the protesters themselves in harm's way," they said.

INITIAL: AN ANAESTHETIST has reportedly locked himself to the gates of an Adani workers camp to protest the controversial Carmichael coal project.

Health on the Frontline said on Facebook today that 13 health professionals were protesting at the worker's camp this morning, including Peter Kuestler, who had locked himself to one of the exits.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were first called to the Labona site at 5.30am, and officers were still on scene almost five and a half hours later.

Labona is just off the Moray-Carmichael Rd, in the Galilee Basin, between Aramac and Moranbah.

The police spokeswoman said the incident was "ongoing" as police negotiated with one protester using a "dangerous attachment". She said it was likely it would have to be cut from the gate.

Health on the Frontline said 13 health professionals were protesting at an Adani worker's camp this morning, including Peter Kuestler who had locked himself to one of the exits.

Health on the Frontline spokeswoman and Brisbane-based University of Queensland Public Health Associate Professor Linda Selvey connected the coal project to the devastating fires that are ravaging large parts of the east coast of Australia.

"Parts of Australia are in a state of emergency, with hundreds of people losing their homes and some tragically their lives," Assoc Prof Selvey said.

"Meanwhile, the government is recklessly ignoring the reality that to reduce the risk of further catastrophic fires we must tackle the climate emergency."

Health on the Frontline said the impacts of the "climate crisis" should be considered a health crisis.