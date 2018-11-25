Health staff and volunteers honoured at awards night

THE of health staff and volunteers across Bundaberg and the North Burnett were recognised at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's inaugural Excellence Awards on Thursday.

The awards help support WBHHS's new strategic plan, Care Comes First ... Through Patients' Eyes, which was publicly released last week, and focus on how the actions of staff and volunteers are leading to improvements in care for local patients.

Board Chair Peta Jamieson said a wide variety of awards were presented at an awards dinner at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, recognising leadership, teamwork, sustainability, innovation, volunteers, workforce development and an overall honour for excellence.

"These awards are an important way to recognise our staff and volunteers, who all contribute in various ways to providing the best possible care and delivering the best possible outcomes for our patients,” Ms Jamieson said.

The Rural Leaders Team of Jan-Adele Hotz, Nicci Maher, Sue Coward, Jenny Hursthouse, Nikki Goodwin, Susan Parks, Tracey Pattie and Lisa Baker who received the WBHHS Care Comes First Excellence Award. Absent from the photo is team member Biggenden MPHS Director of Nursing Heather MacKellar. Contributed

"As an organisation, we can't achieve anything without our staff, so last night was a great opportunity for us not only to congratulate our finalists and winners on their efforts, but also to say thank you for doing a really important job that helps to improve the lives of our community.”

One of those recognised last night was Bundaberg patient advocate Gary Hondow, who won the Volunteer Award.

"Gary is part of our Bundaberg Community Reference Group and regularly travels to Brisbane to represent regional patients and their families in relation to a range of health issues,” Ms Jamieson said.

"He's gone above and beyond to ensure the voice of patients, in particular child patients, are represented and responded to throughout Queensland - and his Volunteer Award recognises what he has given back to others.”

Winner of the WBHHS Leadership Award Monto MPHJS Director of Nursing Tracey Pattie. Contributed

Other major award winners included:

Bundaberg-based Director of Rural Medical Services Dr Sandra Rattenbury, who won the Sustainability Award for securing full medical recruitment across all rural facilities

Monto Hospital Director of Nursing Tracey Pattie, who won the Leadership Award for constantly encouraging her teams and colleagues to enhance service access and improve the patient experience.

The multidisciplinary Rural Leaders Team, who won the overall Care Comes First Excellence Award for their constant efforts to grow and improve services, and to enhance the patient and family experience in what are often challenging and diverse roles.

WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said the awards were an excellent reminder for staff and volunteers that what they did each and every day all added up to outstanding care for patients.

"We wanted these awards to showcase the excellence we know happens across our service every day, yet can be overlooked because our staff are busy getting on with the job rather than reflecting on their successes,” Mr Pennington said.

"Our annual awards recognise the efforts of individuals and WBHHS teams, both clinical and non-clinical, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to achieve tangible outcomes for our health service and its patients.

"It's also fantastic to have these as a single awards ceremony because it enables our teams from across the region to see what's being achieved by other WBHHS teams that they might not have regular interaction with.

"It's fantastic for our staff to be encouraged and inspired by other members of the WBHHS team, and that was certainly evident last night.”